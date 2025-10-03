For Sale: Take a look inside this spacious city centre apartment on the River Clyde with balcony for £200,000

Declan McConville
By Declan McConville

Digital Reporter

Published 3rd Oct 2025, 11:31 BST

This is a great opportunity to buy a terrific city centre flat with incredible views.

This beautifully presented and spacious, two bedroom third floor city centre apartment has exceptional southerly views across the River Clyde with private balcony, en-suite bedroom, spacious lounge, modern and stylish integrated kitchen, private balcony and allocated parking space.

Listed on Purplebricks, this property is accessed by main telephone security door on Clyde Street with elevator and stairs leading up to the apartment on the third floor.

Clyde Street enjoys the best of city living with great views. You are only a few minutes walk from the bustling shopping street of Argyle Street with Glasgow Green being on your doorstep.

To see the full particulars for this property and other homes for sale in Glasgow on Purplebricks, click here.

Property Summary

Location: Clyde Street, Glasgow, G1

Price: £200,000

Agent: Purplebricks

The front of the property on Clyde Street overlooking the River Clyde.

1. Front

The front of the property on Clyde Street overlooking the River Clyde. | Purplebricks

An example of the view from the property on to the River Clyde.

2. Views

An example of the view from the property on to the River Clyde. | Purplebricks

There is a mezzanine space, which is perfect for use as a home office and which is open plan to the rest of the lounge.

3. Mezzanine

There is a mezzanine space, which is perfect for use as a home office and which is open plan to the rest of the lounge. | Purplebricks

Down a small set of stairs from the mezzanine is the main lounge area which is spacious and bright.

4. Lounge

Down a small set of stairs from the mezzanine is the main lounge area which is spacious and bright. | Purplebricks

Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:GlasgowShoppingPurple Bricks
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice