This beautifully presented and spacious, two bedroom third floor city centre apartment has exceptional southerly views across the River Clyde with private balcony, en-suite bedroom, spacious lounge, modern and stylish integrated kitchen, private balcony and allocated parking space.

Listed on Purplebricks, this property is accessed by main telephone security door on Clyde Street with elevator and stairs leading up to the apartment on the third floor.

Clyde Street enjoys the best of city living with great views. You are only a few minutes walk from the bustling shopping street of Argyle Street with Glasgow Green being on your doorstep.

Property Summary

Location: Clyde Street, Glasgow, G1

Price: £200,000

Agent: Purplebricks

1 . Front The front of the property on Clyde Street overlooking the River Clyde. | Purplebricks

2 . Views An example of the view from the property on to the River Clyde. | Purplebricks

3 . Mezzanine There is a mezzanine space, which is perfect for use as a home office and which is open plan to the rest of the lounge. | Purplebricks