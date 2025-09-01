This remarkable three-bedroom conversion in the heart of Park Circus, offering elevated south-facing views, elegant proportions and private residents’ parking.
Listed on Rightmove, this upper conversion at 8 Park Circus Place forms part of a distinguished blonde sandstone townhouse, rich in architectural detail and historic charm.
One of the main benefits of this property is the location with great public transport nearby which includes Kelvinbridge and St George’s Cross subway stations. There is great access to the motorway with there being great bars and restaurants found nearby in Woodlands and Finnieston.
Property Summary
Location: 8 Park Circus Place, Park, G3
Price: £385,000
Agent: Yates Hellier, Glasgow