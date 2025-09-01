For Sale: Take a look inside this 'remarkable' blonde sandstone conversion in the heart of Park Circus for £385,000

Declan McConville
By Declan McConville

Digital Reporter

Published 1st Sep 2025, 12:01 BST

Throughout, the property blends traditional character with modern updates, combining original detailing and sash windows with quality fittings and thoughtful design.

This remarkable three-bedroom conversion in the heart of Park Circus, offering elevated south-facing views, elegant proportions and private residents’ parking.

Listed on Rightmove, this upper conversion at 8 Park Circus Place forms part of a distinguished blonde sandstone townhouse, rich in architectural detail and historic charm.

One of the main benefits of this property is the location with great public transport nearby which includes Kelvinbridge and St George’s Cross subway stations. There is great access to the motorway with there being great bars and restaurants found nearby in Woodlands and Finnieston.

Property Summary

Location: 8 Park Circus Place, Park, G3

Price: £385,000

Agent: Yates Hellier, Glasgow

The front of the property on Park Circus Place in Glasgow's West End.

1. Front

The centrepiece of the home is the expansive living room: a dramatic, light-filled space with a striking cupola, decorative cornicing.

2. Living Room

The living room also features a broad bay window framing panoramic south-facing views across the city skyline with there being plenty of space for a dining area.

3. Dining Area

The bright, modern kitchen enjoys open aspects and a crisp, contemporary finish.

4. Kitchen

