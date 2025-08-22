For Sale: Take a look inside this 'stunning' 5-bedroom period property in Coatbridge with home gym for £614,995

Declan McConville
By Declan McConville

Digital Reporter

Published 22nd Aug 2025, 14:48 BST

This is one of the most impressive properties listed for sale on the outskirts of Glasgow right now

This spacious and period property in Coatbridge is

Listed on Purplebricks, this property is immaculate throughout and would be a great family home.

Blair Road is located near all local amenities of Coatbridge with many shops, pubs, bistros, and much more. Located conveniently for schooling and also ideal for commuting with public transport regular bus and train services from Coatbridge to surrounding areas of Glasgow and Edinburgh. There is also easy access with the M74 providing access across the central belt.

To see the full particulars for this property and other homes for sale in Glasgow on Purplebricks, click here.

Property Summary

Location: Blair Road, Coatbridge, ML5 1NG

Price: £614,995

Agent: Purplebricks

The front of the property on Blair Road in Coatbridge.

1. Front

The front of the property on Blair Road in Coatbridge. | Purplebricks

The formal lounge to the front of the property has all original character and makes a wonderful entertaining space.

2. Lounge

The formal lounge to the front of the property has all original character and makes a wonderful entertaining space. | Purplebricks

There is a downstairs bedroom/office.

3. Bedroom/Office

There is a downstairs bedroom/office. | Purplebricks

There is plenty of space for a dining area.

4. Dining Area

There is plenty of space for a dining area. | Purplebricks

Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:GlasgowProperty
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice