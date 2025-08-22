This spacious and period property in Coatbridge is
Listed on Purplebricks, this property is immaculate throughout and would be a great family home.
Blair Road is located near all local amenities of Coatbridge with many shops, pubs, bistros, and much more. Located conveniently for schooling and also ideal for commuting with public transport regular bus and train services from Coatbridge to surrounding areas of Glasgow and Edinburgh. There is also easy access with the M74 providing access across the central belt.
Property Summary
Location: Blair Road, Coatbridge, ML5 1NG
Price: £614,995
Agent: Purplebricks