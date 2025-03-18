Over the past 10 years, Orkney Islands has had Scotland's biggest increase in average house price, new analysis of the latest Land Registry figures has revealed.

The study by bridging loan experts Bridging Finance London found that the average price of a house in the local authority in November 2024 was £206,036, compared to £115,737 in November 2014, representing a 78.02% increase. At a national level, Orkney Islands ranks 16th when comparing all local authority areas in the UK.

Out of the 32 local authorities in Scotland, 30 saw prices increase compared to 10 years ago, while the average price fell in 2. The biggest drop came in City of Aberdeen, which fell from £198,445 to £137,686 - a decrease of 30.62%.

Across the UK, the average house price in November 2014 was £191,209, while the latest figures stand at £289,707 - an increase of 51.51%.

Comparing the 12 regions of the UK, Northern Ireland has seen the biggest increase in average house prices over the past 10 years - 72.06% - going from £110,750 in November 2014, to £190,553 in November 2024.

The North West is second for climbing house prices, showing a 65.59% increase, with the average price rising from £136,864 to £226,627.

The East Midlands' average house price has gone from £154,009, to £248,561 - an increase of 61.39%.

All 12 regions in the UK saw average house price increase since November 2014. London saw the smallest increase, where the average price rose from £400,803 to £511,279 - an increase of 27.56%.

1 . Orkney Islands The average house price on Orkney 10 years ago was £115,737. In 2025 it is now £206,036. That's an increase of 78.02%. | Canva/Getty Images

2 . City of Glasgow In 2015 the average house price in Glasgow was £109,374, in 2025 it is now £185,465. That's an increase of 69.57% in 10 years. | Glasgow Life

3 . Stirling 10 years ago in Stirling the average house price was £158,077 - in 2025 the average price was £265,283. That's an increase of 67.82%. | Contributed