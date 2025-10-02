Charming three-bedroom semi extended villa near Bellahouston Park for £270,000 | Purplebricks

Character, extension and location combine you’ll want to view this one soon.

This well-presented 3-bedroom semi-detached villa on Ashkirk Drive, Glasgow, is listed at offers over £270,000. With an extension, en-suite, driveway, and gardens, it offers practical family living in a sought-after residential area close to green space and city links.

To see all the pictures, take a virtual tour and book a viewing, visit Purplebricks here . You’ll get the full feel for just how much space this home offers across its extended layout.

This attractive home has been extended and features a reception hall, front lounge, open plan dining room and kitchen, and a downstairs WC.

Character, extension and location combine you’ll want to view this one soon. | Purplebricks

Upstairs are two double bedrooms and a family bathroom, with a third bedroom and en-suite located in the attic conversion. The property includes double glazing and gas central heating throughout. The gardens are generous to front and rear, and there’s a driveway for parking.

This home is one of dozens available in Glasgow on Purplebricks. Click here to see more https://www.purplebricks.co.uk/search/property-for-sale/location-glasgow .

At a glance

This three-bedroom extended semi-detached villa in Ashkirk Drive, Glasgow is listed for offers over £270,000

Reception hall, lounge, open plan dining/kitchen, and downstairs WC

Two double bedrooms plus a converted attic bedroom with en-suite

Double glazing, gas central heating

Front and rear gardens, and driveway parking

Close to Bellahouston Park, local amenities and good transport links

