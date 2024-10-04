Glasgow For Sale: 1-bedroom blonde sandstone period flat listed for £125,000 in Garnethill

A 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom flat in Garnethill has been listed for offers over £125,000

Purplebricks have listed a new flat on the market in Garnethill in Glasgow City Centre.

The property is in “walk-in condition” and is located within a beautiful period building.

The flat is comprised of: a lounge/diner, stylish modern fitted kitchen, with steps down to a good size bedroom and “stunning” bathroom.

Other amenities include: partial double glazing, electric wall heaters, secure entry system, on-street resident parking is on-street, adjacent to the building.

Located in Garnethill in the city centre, the property is also incredibly close to the West End, minutes from Sauchiehall Street and local cinemas, theatres, restaurants and shopping areas on Sauchiehall Street.

You can view the full listing, an enquire about a viewing, by clicking here.

