Glasgow For Sale: 1-bedroom flat in Merchant City listed for offers over £165k

Liam Smillie
By Liam Smillie

Digital Reporter

Published 3rd Jan 2025, 11:22 GMT

A 1-bedroom flat has been listed for sale in the Merchant City for offers over £165,000

A first floor flat in the Merchant City has been listed for sale this week for offers over £165k by eXp UK.

Found on the ‘rarely available’ Brunswick Street, the property agent claims the flat is an ideal choice for first-time buyers, professionals & students’.

The flat is set on the first floor with a a Juliet Balcony overlooking the rear gardens. The lounge has been arranged to a ‘great standard’ with wooden flooring.

It also has its own open plan dining kitchen with appliances.

The double bedroom is ‘generously sized and benefits’ and comes with built-in storage.

The property has one partially tiled bathroom with a bath and shower unit overhead.

