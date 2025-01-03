Glasgow For Sale: 1-bedroom flat in Merchant City listed for offers over £165k

A first floor flat in the Merchant City has been listed for sale this week for offers over £165k by eXp UK.
Found on the ‘rarely available’ Brunswick Street, the property agent claims the flat is an ideal choice for first-time buyers, professionals & students’.
The flat is set on the first floor with a a Juliet Balcony overlooking the rear gardens. The lounge has been arranged to a ‘great standard’ with wooden flooring.
It also has its own open plan dining kitchen with appliances.
The double bedroom is ‘generously sized and benefits’ and comes with built-in storage.
The property has one partially tiled bathroom with a bath and shower unit overhead.
