Published 22nd May 2025, 14:48 BST

A flat near Kelvingrove Park has been listed by property agent Purple Bricks

Based in the West End a short walk from Finnieston and Kelvingrove Park, a first floor one-bedroom one-bathroom flat has hit the market for offers over £140k.

The property is currently being let for a monthly rental income of £1,100.

The accommodation is comprised of: reception hallway, open aspect living room and kitchen, double sized bedroom, shower room, WC, ample storage space, shared garden grounds, bin store, and on-street car parking. All white goods would be included in the sale.

Take a look below for a virtual tour - for more information, booking a viewing, or even making an offer - click here.

