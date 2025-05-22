Based in the West End a short walk from Finnieston and Kelvingrove Park, a first floor one-bedroom one-bathroom flat has hit the market for offers over £140k.
The property is currently being let for a monthly rental income of £1,100.
The accommodation is comprised of: reception hallway, open aspect living room and kitchen, double sized bedroom, shower room, WC, ample storage space, shared garden grounds, bin store, and on-street car parking. All white goods would be included in the sale.
Take a look below for a virtual tour - for more information, booking a viewing, or even making an offer - click here.
