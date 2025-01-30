Glasgow For Sale: 2-bedroom flat up for £80k in Pollokshaws - but there's a catch

A 2-bedroom flat in Pollokshaws has been listed for sale for offers over £80k

A top floor flat in central Shawland has been listed for sale for offers over £80k.

The price is so low as offers for the flat are only available through cash - no mortgage would be provided.

The accomodation comprises of: reception hallway, lounge, kitchen, two double sized bedrooms, and family bathroom. Parking is also available on the street.

Public transport services by both road and rail run on a frequent basis connecting Shawlands with Glasgow city centre and other surrounding areas. Shawlands offers a host of bars, restaurants, coffee shops and delicatessens. Sports and recreational facilities are available at nearby Queens Park.

It’s advised that anyone interested in viewing the property or making a query should download and inspect the home report first. View the full listing here.

