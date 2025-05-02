Property agents Purple Bricks have listed a new flat on the market in Glasgow’s City Centre for offers over £295,000.

Based at the bottom of Gallowgate on the corner of High Street, this flat is a short walk from the Merchant City and has a private corner balcony overlooking the Trongate.

Described as ‘exceptionally spacious’, the flat can be found on the first floor of the apartment building.

Internally the property is made up of: a broad welcoming entrance hallway with useful storage space as well as a concealed utility, the feature open plan lounge / dining / kitchen area with access to a private balcony for further outdoor space, the kitchen is fully fitted and integrated with a central island breakfasting bar, two double bedrooms one having an en suite shower room and both with wardrobe storage, and a family bathroom that completes the accommodation.

The property also comes with underground parking and a central communal courtyard.

Take a virtual tour of the property below - and for more details, to book a viewing, or make an offer - click here.

