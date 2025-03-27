A property in one of Scotland’s fastest selling postcodes (G67) has been listed for sale this month by Purple Bricks.

Listed for offers over £89,000, the property on Greenrigg Road in Cumbernauld can be expected to sell quickly - especially given its low price.

G67 postcodes take an average of 90 days to sell and 17 homes have been sold in the area in the last year.

Described as ‘beautifully presented’ this town house has 3 bedrooms and is set over three levels.

The property is comprised of: a ‘welcoming entrance hallway with staircase to lower hallway’, fitted dining kitchen with doors giving access garden.

There is a downstairs w.c. alongside bedroom three and an ‘attractive shower room.’

The first floor offers bedroom two and a bright and airy lounge. Finally on the second floor there is the spacious master bedroom and modern family bathroom.

