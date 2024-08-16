The property ‘seamlessly blends period character with luxury modern living’, and boasts a warm atmosphere right on the edge of the city centre.

The entrance vestibule leads to a ‘dining sized’ hallway, a formal lounge is ‘bright and spacious’ with a seperate dining room area.

There are three double bedrooms the master having a fabulous en-suite facility too. Then there is a family bathroom that completes the internal accommodation.

A private enclosed south-facing courtyard is also included in the property.

Situated right between the city centre and west end - the property is within walking distance of Kelvingrove Park cafes, restaurants, shops, pubs leisure, and much more.

The communal areas are exceptionally well-maintained by an ‘appointed factor.’

You can view the full listing and book an in-person viewing by clicking here.

