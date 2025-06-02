After sixteen years of ambitious renovations, and ‘countless dinner parties’, Glasgow’s ‘most joyful’ duplex is up for sale.

Nestled in the heart of Finnieston - one of Glasgow’s most sought-after neighbourhoods - this one-of-a-kind home belongs to architect Rob Morrison, and designer Gabriella Marcella; the creative force behind RISOTTO Studio, and collaborator with the likes of Apple and Pinterest.

The pair are known for their ambitious projects in Glasgow and beyond, this home is described as a ‘living archive of that shared ethos’ and a ‘mix of bold personality and architectural clarity.’

Gabriella Marcella of Risotto, speaking on the listing, said: “True to our relationship: Rob creates the space, and I fill it!”

“It’s full of post-modern lighting, vintage classics, artwork by Glasgow’s finest, and a few creations of my own too!”

Rob, whose background includes launching retrofitting post-industrial buildings into creative hubs in Glasgow, such as Glue Factory and Civic House, originally bought the flat just before the couple met.

Their early years together were spent transforming it; exposing walls, and laying reclaimed mahogany parquet, salvaged from a Dunkeld architectural gem.

The result is a space that reflects both their practices and personality: his architectural focus on adaptive reuse and her colourful, eclectic design aesthetic.

Rob Morrison said: “It’s been shaped by materials, designed around natural light, and open to adapt as life changes.”

“The kitchen is at its heart, ready for cooking, gathering and long nights around the table.”

Set over two floors, the property comes with 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms in an open plan living space.

What makes the property unique?

A unique layout with open-plan living spaces on the upper level and a light-filled studio/workspace below, perfect for creatives or home-based workers.

A flat centred on hosting and cooking with kitchen fireplace lined an earmarked for a dream Persian BBQ.

A design that balances clean architectural lines with riotous colour and warmth.

Rooflights offering east–west sun and views over Glasgow rooftops and the golden Gudwara.

Clever use of natural materials and considered storage interventions throughout.

