Described as ‘exquisitely refurbished’ this detached home in Pollokshields hit the market this week for offers over £825k.
Set in a quiet pocket of the Southside, the grounds of this property are set back from the road by a private electronically controlled gate.
Made out of blonde sandstone, the villa has expansive grounds with a long drive way and pristine gardens.
The front entrance is marked by double storm doors leading into a tiled vestibule.
The ground floor accomodation is made up of: grand reception hallway with understairs cupboard, bay windowed lounge with stained glass, another reception room that is currently utilised as a study, dining room with step access to the sun room, dining kitchen with a range of high quality integrated appliances, a spacious utility room and shower room.
Upstairs the accommodation comprises of : bay windowed bedroom one with en-suite, second double sized bedroom, a tiled family bathroom, a fourth double sized bedroom, along with additional understairs storage.
Another floor up we have: double sized bedroom three and a fifth single sized bedroom that could be used ‘very flexibly.’
Throughout the property there is a range of period features including: original flooring, intricate cornice detailing, ceilings roses and stained glass.
Out back you can expect a landscaped garden with patio furniture, while the property also has expansive side gardens skirting the house.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.