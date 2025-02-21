Described as ‘exquisitely refurbished’ this detached home in Pollokshields hit the market this week for offers over £825k.

Set in a quiet pocket of the Southside, the grounds of this property are set back from the road by a private electronically controlled gate.

Made out of blonde sandstone, the villa has expansive grounds with a long drive way and pristine gardens.

The front entrance is marked by double storm doors leading into a tiled vestibule.

The ground floor accomodation is made up of: grand reception hallway with understairs cupboard, bay windowed lounge with stained glass, another reception room that is currently utilised as a study, dining room with step access to the sun room, dining kitchen with a range of high quality integrated appliances, a spacious utility room and shower room.

Upstairs the accommodation comprises of : bay windowed bedroom one with en-suite, second double sized bedroom, a tiled family bathroom, a fourth double sized bedroom, along with additional understairs storage.

Another floor up we have: double sized bedroom three and a fifth single sized bedroom that could be used ‘very flexibly.’

Throughout the property there is a range of period features including: original flooring, intricate cornice detailing, ceilings roses and stained glass.

Out back you can expect a landscaped garden with patio furniture, while the property also has expansive side gardens skirting the house.

1 . Terregles Avenue Contributed

2 . Terregles Avenue Contributed

3 . Terregles Avenue Contributed

4 . Terregles Avenue Contributed