A new home has hit the market this week, February 11, courtesy of property agent Rettie.

Found in Newlands, named one of the best places to live in the UK by the Sunday Times, the property is based on a double plot and boasts 4 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

Complete with a front and back garden, the property is made up of: grand reception hallway with windowed lounge, dining room with integrated storage, study room that could be utilised as fifth double bedroom, tiled shower room with white two piece suite, walk-in shower and heated towel rail. kitchen with a range of integrated appliances, utility room and sun room with bi-folding doors out to the garden.

There is also an integrated garage, 4 bedrooms, and a tiled family bathroom with two piece suite.

