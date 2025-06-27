Property agent Rettie have brought to market a townhouse on Woodside Crescent in Glasgow’s Park District complete with a private garden, roof terrace, and secure parking.
Based in a row of Georgian terraces overlooking the city and the Woodside Pleasure Gardens, the property was built out of sandstone in the 19th-century.
Based over five levels the property is set out over approximately 5100 square foot. The townhouse comes with 5 bedrooms and 5 bathrooms.
Take a virtual tour of the property below.
