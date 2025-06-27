Glasgow For Sale: 5-bedroom townhouse with roof terrace in Park district for offers over £1.6m

Liam Smillie
By Liam Smillie

Digital Reporter

Published 27th Jun 2025, 15:26 BST

A townhouse in Glasgow’s Park District has hit the market for offers over £1,595,000

Property agent Rettie have brought to market a townhouse on Woodside Crescent in Glasgow’s Park District complete with a private garden, roof terrace, and secure parking.

Based in a row of Georgian terraces overlooking the city and the Woodside Pleasure Gardens, the property was built out of sandstone in the 19th-century.

Based over five levels the property is set out over approximately 5100 square foot. The townhouse comes with 5 bedrooms and 5 bathrooms.

Take a virtual tour of the property below.

1. Woodside Crescent

Rettie

2. Woodside Crescent

Rettie

3. Woodside Crescent

Rettie

4. Woodside Crescent

Rettie

