Rettie listed a new property for sale on Winton Drive in Kelvinside on April 12 for offers over £1.35m.

Described by the estate agent as ‘one of the finest and most substantial houses in the West End of Glasgow’ - the property is formed over three storeys and has a ‘prominent south facing frontage’.

The property also boasts a private garden to the front, a courtyard garden to the rear, an ‘unusually broad and long driveway’ and then at the far end of the driveway there is a double garage with a pitched roof and remote-controlled door. Built circa 1895 and encompassing the original two storey mews which is tucked away at the rear. Internally the property extends to over 5,000 square feet including the garage and store/home gym.

There are numerous special features, such as: stained glass gable window, the ornate cornicing, beautiful cupola on the second floor landing, elegant bow windows in the ground floor sitting room and first floor drawing room.

