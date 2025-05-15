Glasgow For Sale: Bargain 2-bedroom Dennistoun flat listed for offers over £140,000

Based on Bathgate Street, a new flat has hit the market based above the Snug in the centre of the East End neighbourhood.

Complete with 2-bedrooms and 1 bathroom, the flat is in a Council tax band of C.

The property has a lot of potential, but could certainly use a lot of work, making it the perfect buy for a motivated buyer.

The accomodation is comprised of: Long entrance hall, a dual aspect lounge, arge dining kitchen, two bedrooms, and a shared bathroom.

The accomodation is comprised of: Long entrance hall, a dual aspect lounge, arge dining kitchen, two bedrooms, and a shared bathroom.

