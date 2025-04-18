Glasgow For Sale: 'Beautifully presented' 3-bedroom flat in the Victorian Cooperative building for £260,000

Declan McConville
By Declan McConville

Digital Reporter

Published 18th Apr 2025, 10:24 BST

This spacious flat is in one of the best examples of Victorian architecture in Glasgow .

This immaculately presented apartment offers a unique opportunity to purchase one of the best designed and beautifully presented flats in the area. Recently upgraded, largely involving a full new roof plus the reinstatement of the gold statue atop the main tower,

Listed on Purplebricks, the beautiful Cooperative building boasts a grand entrance hallway, secure entry, lift access, residents' gym and courtyard plus secure underground parking- all within a convenient city centre location.

One of the main benefits of this property is the location with the property's trendy location being extremely up and coming and is handy for the city centre with easy access by foot across the Tradeston (Sqiggly) Bridge, quick road links onto the M8 and M74 motorways and local subway stations. The nearby Springfield Quay offers a range of restaurants, bars, cinema and casino.

Property Summary

Location: 95 Morrison Street, Glasgow, G5

Price: £260,000

Agent: Purplebricks

The front of the property in the beautiful Cooperative building.

1. Front

The front of the property in the beautiful Cooperative building. | Purplebricks

The naturally bright living space with room for dining.

2. Living Area

The naturally bright living space with room for dining. | Purplebricks

The super stylish open plan renovated kitchen with new worktops.

3. Kitchen

The super stylish open plan renovated kitchen with new worktops. | Purplebricks

The kitchen also features integrated appliances and cupboard space aplenty.

4. Kitchen

The kitchen also features integrated appliances and cupboard space aplenty. | Purplebricks

