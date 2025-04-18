This immaculately presented apartment offers a unique opportunity to purchase one of the best designed and beautifully presented flats in the area. Recently upgraded, largely involving a full new roof plus the reinstatement of the gold statue atop the main tower,

Listed on Purplebricks , the beautiful Cooperative building boasts a grand entrance hallway, secure entry, lift access, residents' gym and courtyard plus secure underground parking- all within a convenient city centre location.

One of the main benefits of this property is the location with the property's trendy location being extremely up and coming and is handy for the city centre with easy access by foot across the Tradeston (Sqiggly) Bridge, quick road links onto the M8 and M74 motorways and local subway stations. The nearby Springfield Quay offers a range of restaurants, bars, cinema and casino.

Property Summary

Location: 95 Morrison Street, Glasgow, G5

Price: £260,000

Agent: Purplebricks

