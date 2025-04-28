Described as ‘seldom available’ this three bedroom period villa near Thortonhall is available for offers over £645,000.

Split into two homes, the property has views over Ben Lomond and beyond - and is situated within a mature woodland with its own expansive private gardens.

Internally the property extends to around 2,906 Sqft (270 Sqm) not including the garage and garden pod, and affords accommodation formed over two levels.

The ground floor is comprised of: Tiled entrance vestibule with storage, generous and impressive drawing room, kitchen on an open plan arrangement to the sitting room and dining area, dining area with bar area and bi-fold doors, opening to a large terrace which affords views over the garden grounds. The ground floor is completed by an inner hallway with staircase to upper floor, and guest shower room.

The upper floor is comprised of an upper landing with three substantial double bedrooms with fitted wardrobes, the principal bedroom also has an ensuite shower room, a stunning house bathroom with separate shower enclosure.

Take a virtual tour of the property below.

1 . East Birkwood Nicol Estate Agents

2 . East Birkwood Nicol Estate Agents

3 . East Birkwood Nicol Estate Agents

4 . East Birkwood Nicol Estate Agents