Published 14th Apr 2025, 11:16 BST

This tenement flat is found on Scotland’s second most expensive streets after The Meadows in Edinburgh.

This ‘fabulous’ two-bedroom top floor red sandstone flat is situated in this convenient pocket of the Southside.

Listed on Rightmove, this flat benefits from high quality floor coverings and a modern, contemporary décor throughout. It is accessed via secure door entry system into a well-kept communal close and stairwell.

This flat is situated in Muirend, which is a popular and affluent area in Glasgow's Southside. There are a range of amenities and transport links nearby, including Muirend train station which is a short distance away. Access to amenities elsewhere can be found at Shawlands, Cathcart, Battlefield, and Strathbungo which are in close proximity.

Location: Clarkston Road, Muirend, Glasgow

Price: £160,000

Agent: Rettie, Shawlands

The front of the property on Clarkston Road, near Muirend.

The front of the property on Clarkston Road, near Muirend.

Inside the bay windowed lounge with cornicing and fabulous open view.

Inside the bay windowed lounge with cornicing and fabulous open view.

There is plenty of space for a dining table in the lounge.

There is plenty of space for a dining table in the lounge.

The accommodation of the flat itself comprises welcoming reception hallway with large cupboard off.

The accommodation of the flat itself comprises welcoming reception hallway with large cupboard off.

