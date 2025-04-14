Listed on Rightmove , this flat benefits from high quality floor coverings and a modern, contemporary décor throughout. It is accessed via secure door entry system into a well-kept communal close and stairwell.

This flat is situated in Muirend, which is a popular and affluent area in Glasgow's Southside. There are a range of amenities and transport links nearby, including Muirend train station which is a short distance away. Access to amenities elsewhere can be found at Shawlands, Cathcart, Battlefield, and Strathbungo which are in close proximity.