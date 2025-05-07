Glasgow For Sale: Flat made famous by 'Windows in the West' painting listed for offers over £575,000

Liam Smillie
By Liam Smillie

Digital Reporter

Published 7th May 2025, 02:26 BST

Property agent Rettie have listed a flat for sale in one of Glasgow’s most famous buildings.

Rettie brought to market on April 24, 2025 a flat made famous by the painting ‘Windows in the West’ by Avril Paton.

The 3-bedroom, 2-bathroom flat is based on the second floor of Glasgow’s most famous tenement building. It is described by the property agent as substanial with ‘traditional features, character and charm.’

At time of writing it’s currently listed for offers over £575,000.

Based on Salton Street in Dowanhill, the building is a short walk from Byres Road and is well known in Glasgow for its greenery.

The property is comprised of: entrance hall, two bathrooms, three king-sized bedrooms, dining kitchen, and two sitting ‘public’ rooms.

Take a virtual tour of the property below.

1. Saltoun Street

Rettie

2. Saltoun Street

Rettie

3. Saltoun Street

Rettie

4. Saltoun Street

Rettie

