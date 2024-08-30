A traditional sandstone semi-detached villa in Newlands, cited by The Sunday Times as being of the best places to live in the UK, has been listed by Slater Hogg & Howison this week for offers over £495k.

Set over two floors, there is “excellent potential to create a third level(subject to planning).” The property has 4 bedrooms and 1 bathroom.

The accommodation extends to: vestibule, leading to the reception hall, downstairs w/a, main lounge with detailed cornice and ceiling rose together with a fireplace focal point, shallow recessed cabinet and walk in double glazed bay window.

There is also a separate dining room with aspects to the rear gardens, the kitchen is located to the rear and has wall and base and access to rear garden. A broad flight of stairs gives access to the upper hall level with three good sized double bedrooms and completing the internal accommodation there is a shower room which completes the internal accommodation.

Newlands is one of a total of 72 locations across the UK were chosen in The Sunday Times annual Best Places to Live guide. The Sunday Times’s expert judges have visited all the locations and assessed factors from schools to transport, broadband speeds to culture, as well as access to green spaces and the health of the high street.

