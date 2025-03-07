A farm with over 251 acres and a four bedroom farmhouse was listed for sale this week by property agent Davidson & Robertson.

Equipped with a range of buildings, the mixed livestock farm is comprised of permanent pasture with ‘some areas of ground capable of forage production and rough grazing.’

The property is in a ‘strategic location’ -, 3 miles Northeast of the town of Kirkintilloch and 3.5 miles Southwest of Kilsyth, it is within commuting distance from cities such as Glasgow and Stirling.

Around 20 acres of land have also been identified as having potential for woodland creation for bio-diversity projects.

The farmhouse itself is a large timber kit bungalow with a tile roof built in the 1980’s with an extension added in the 1990’s.

The property is comprised of: fitted kitchen, lounge, dining room, three double bedrooms, a single bedroom, a utility room and one bathroom.

The farmhouse also has its own garden area, and a wooden deck to the rear.

Farm buildings include: Storage Shed, Lean To, Cattle Courts, General Purpose Shed, Cattle Shed, and a Processing Shed.

