Glasgow For Sale: Huge 100-year-old 5-bedroom flat in Dowanhill for offers over £559k

A stunning polished red sandstone second floor tenement has been listed for sale by Rettie West End today, January 31, for offers over £559k.

The flat occupies a corner position a sort walk from Byres Road and the University of Glasgow.

Built between 1902 and 1904, the property was designed by David Barclay - who designed 40 schools and several churches.

Unique characteristics of the property include: five pane bow window formations, a hardwood communal entrance door, and communal hallways with hardwood panelling with inlaid polished stone tiles and a front door with stained glass.

The internals of the property remain true to their origins, complete with contemporary upgrades while retaining original features.

It has an impressive floor plan, spanning 2434 square feet. The living room boasts twin bow windows that look out onto the West End and a stunning original fireplace complete with traditional jade green tiling and a high polish brass insert/hood.

The kitchen has fitted appliances, a breakfast bar, 8-seat dining table, and wine rack

There is a total of 5 large king-sized bedrooms in the property and one double-sized room which is currently used as a home office.

Take a look below for a virtual tour of the property, and see the full listing here.

