Glasgow For Sale: Incredible 1-bedroom flat in Dennistoun for offers over £125,000

Described as ‘immaculately presented’ this second floor tenement flat in Dennistoun has hit the market courtesy of Purple Bricks for offers over £125k.

Located on Cumbernauld Road, just off of Alexandra Parade, the property is nearby Alexandra Park and the Alexandra Parade train station for easy access to Glasgow City Centre and beyond.

The property is comprised of: a welcoming hall, spacious open plan lounge/ dining room, large double bedroom, modern integrated kitchen and bathroom.

This property is in walk in condition and ‘is sure to be popular on the market’ according to property agent Purple Bricks.

For a virtual tour of the property take a look below

