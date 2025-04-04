A Kelvinside Victorian corner villa has hit the market this week in Kelvinside courtesy of property agent Corum West End for offers over £645,000.

The 2-bedroom, 2-bathroom home was designed by architect Henry Higgins and built in 1898. The corner property has seen redevelopment works in 2018 and 2019 ‘preserving its charm while enhancing its features.’

The Lancaster Crescent property does retain many of its original features including: ornate staircase & pillars, cornicework, stained glass front door, and ceiling copula that allows natural light into the home.

One of the most striking features of the property is the extensive private garden.

The property is comprised of: reception hall with oak flooring, formal sitting and dining room, dining kitchen a large central island, two ‘generously sized’ double bedrooms, and two Porcelanosa bathroom.

Take a virtual tour of the Glasgow West End property below.

