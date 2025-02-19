Described as ‘rarely available’ this incredible detached villa in Eaglesham overlooks The Orry, a mature wooded space in the middle of the village.

Regarded as one of the finest homes in the village, the property built circa. 1804 has been ‘carefully upgraded and well maintained by the present owner’.

Much of the original charm of the 221-year-old property has been retained while modern upgrades and amenities have been installed.

The ground floor is comprised of: Entrance vestibule, reception hallway with original staircase to side leading to upper floor, sitting room overlooking the front and side gardens, garden room, formal dining room, connecting to the kitchen, orangery, utility room, downstairs toilet, and the first bedroom overlooking the front garden with en-suite bathroom.

The first floor is comprised of: upper landing, storage cupboard, bedrooms two, three and four, and a shower room completes the accommodation.

Take a look below for a virtual tour of the property.

1 . Picketlaw House Contributed

