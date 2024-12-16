Pacitti Jones of Dennistoun have brought to market a semi-detached home set over 3 floors in Dalmarnock’s Athlete Village for offers over £269,995 listed for sale on December 14, 2024.

The ‘Jasmine’ style triplex was constructed for Glasgow’s Commonwealth Games, beginning construction by MacTaggart & Mickel Homes back in 2012.

It is set over 3 floors - and comes with its own roof terrace too. Designed for privacy and relaxation, the terrace is enclosed on three sides and opens exclusively toward the River Clyde and the picturesque Cuningar Loop Woodland Park, River Clyde, and the Cathkin Braes delivering panoramic views.

The first floor of the property is comprised of: vestibule with stairs leading to the first floor, lounge with near full height windows, shower room, and dining kitchen.

The second-floor of the property is comprised of: landing with access to two spacious double bedrooms, and the main bathroom.

The property is a short walk to the Cuningar Loop Woodland Park and just 100 meters away from the Emirates arena with all the sports and gym facilities it has to offer.

Dalmarnock Train Station is half a mile away with regular train services to the city centre of Glasgow alongside a range of bus services.

The Forge Shopping Centre is also nearby, featuring an Asda, all a ten-minute walk. Additionally, the Clyde Gateway Trade Park boasts a variety of amenities, including a large Tesco, McDonald's, Starbucks, Subway, and an upcoming Lidl.

Pacitti Jones claim the property enjoys ‘one of the best positions within the village’. The property also comes with a landscaped rear garden and off-street driveway parking with an EV charge point.

The property has been significantly improved in the past year by the current owners. A bespoke kitchen has been installed with new appliances and Dekton countertops. Similarly, the main house bathroom has been professionally re-fitted with luxury finishes and fixtures from Tikamoon, including a striking freestanding stone bath.

It also has solar panels with a Nuaire ventilation system.

1 . London Avenue Pacitti Jones

2 . London Avenue Pacitti Jones

3 . London Avenue Pacitti Jones