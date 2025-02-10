A second-floor ‘mansion’ flat in Dowanhill hit the market on Friday February 7 for offers over £575,000.

Thoughtfully improved and carefully maintained this property set within a red sandstone tenement in Glasgow’s West End were designed by David Barclay between 1898 and 1912.

Details include bowed windows and elaborate stained and painted glass in the upper fanlights and sashes, ‘using every variation of Glasgow Style Art Nouveau.’

The property has massive rooms and a versatile interior - with four bedrooms and two bathrooms set over 2,324 square feet.

It is on of just three flats available within the building.

Take a virtual tour of the property below.

1 . Beaumont Gate Rettie

2 . Beaumont Gate Rettie

3 . Beaumont Gate Rettie