Property agent Purple Bricks have listed a 1-bedroom flat on Meadowside Quay Walk in the new Glasgow Harbour Development for offers over £170k.

Completed in 2015, the Glasgow Harbour development was built by Dandara Homes. It comes with a private balcony accessible from both the lounge and the bedroom.

The property is comprised of: secure communal entrance hallway with lift access to all floors, reception hallway with storage, open plan lounge, integrated kitchen, balcony that overlooks the courtyard below as well as having river views and views across the rooftops of the West End, double bedroom has a fitted mirrored wardrobe, bathroom fitted with bath with shower above.

