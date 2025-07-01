A 3-bedroom, 2 bathroom flat has been listed for sale in Kelvinside for offers over £595k.
Based in an ‘elegant end terrace; this townhouse was built around 1883. The property benefits from a ‘stylish interior’ and mature resident’s gardens.
Internally the property is comprised of: entrance vestibule with cloakroom, reception hall, lounge with feature fireplace and dining area, modern fitted kitchen, three stylish bedrooms one with an en suite shower room and an ‘equally beautiful bathroom’ off the hall.
Take a virtual tour of the property below.
