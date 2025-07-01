Glasgow For Sale: Opulent 3-bedroom Victorian Townhouse in West End for offers over £595,000

Liam Smillie
By Liam Smillie

Digital Reporter

Published 1st Jul 2025, 13:48 BST

Property agent Corum have listed a new flat for sale in Glasgow’s West End for offers over £595,000

A 3-bedroom, 2 bathroom flat has been listed for sale in Kelvinside for offers over £595k.

Based in an ‘elegant end terrace; this townhouse was built around 1883. The property benefits from a ‘stylish interior’ and mature resident’s gardens.

Internally the property is comprised of: entrance vestibule with cloakroom, reception hall, lounge with feature fireplace and dining area, modern fitted kitchen, three stylish bedrooms one with an en suite shower room and an ‘equally beautiful bathroom’ off the hall.

Take a virtual tour of the property below.

1. Beaconsfield Road

Corum

2. Beaconsfield Road

Corum

3. Beaconsfield Road

Corum

4. Beaconsfield Road

Corum

Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:West EndPropertyGlasgow
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice