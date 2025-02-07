A ‘rarely available’ end terrace red sandstone home has hit the market courtesy of property agent Purple Bricks for offers over £550k.

Located on Victoria Park Drive North, the property is just a stones through from Victoria Park in the West End of Glasgow.

Set on one of the largest plots in the area the property offers five bedrooms and two bathrooms rooms.

The property benefits from a ‘beautiful leafy open outlook across Victoria Park’ and is within the List 1 catchment area for the acclaimed Jordanhill School.

The ground floor is comprised of: a spacious bay lounge, family dining room, large fitted kitchen and bedroom with wet room off. The kitchen has two sets of twin windows overlooking the rear garden and is fitted with a range of modern floor and wall mounted units with integrated double oven, hob and hood.

The first floor includes: front facing master bedroom, a spacious multi-use room, two further bedrooms one to the rear and the other facing the front.

The property benefits from an ‘attractive, spacious front garden with lawn and patio area and enclosed rear garden with access to external storage cupboard, raised patio, lawn, shrubbery area and garage accessed from rear lane.’

Take a virtual tour of this property below.

