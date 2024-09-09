An ‘exceptional’ Scots Baronial style detached villa has been listed for sale on Nithsdale Road in Pollokshields by Rettie on September 6, 2024 for offers over £1.55m.
Featuring a turret, the bespoke interior has been designed by 3 Design Scotland. The blonde sandstone villa, dates back to 1887, offering a seamless blend of modern living, along with “traditional features and space.”
Take a virtual tour through the pictures below.
