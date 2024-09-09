Glasgow For Sale: Southside Scots Baronial 7-bedroom detached villa for offers over £1.55m

Liam Smillie
By Liam Smillie

Digital Reporter

Published 9th Sep 2024, 17:43 BST
Updated 9th Sep 2024, 17:51 BST

A 7-bedroom,5 bathroom home on Nithsdale Road in Pollokshields has been listed for sale this month.

An ‘exceptional’ Scots Baronial style detached villa has been listed for sale on Nithsdale Road in Pollokshields by Rettie on September 6, 2024 for offers over £1.55m.

Featuring a turret, the bespoke interior has been designed by 3 Design Scotland. The blonde sandstone villa, dates back to 1887, offering a seamless blend of modern living, along with “traditional features and space.”

Take a virtual tour through the pictures below.

1. Nithsdale Road

Contributed

2. Nithsdale Road

Contributed

3. Nithsdale Road

Contributed

4. Nithsdale Road

Contributed

Previous
1 / 5
Next Page
