Property agent Rettie have brought to market a 19th century manor based in the historic conservation village of Carmunnock.

Dubbed Pedmyre House the property is entirely detached and offers over 5,000 square foot of space. Though the property dates all the way back to the 19th century it has been extensively modernised inside.

Described as ‘distinguished’ - the home also boasts a self-contained studio apartment, double garage, and a separate garage block.

Set within its own landscaped gardens, the ground floor of the property is comprised of: entrance vestibule, central hallway, large family room, sitting room, dining room with French doors to the garden, dining kitchen with central island, casual dining area, rear hall, utility room, boot room, and WC, bedroom with en-suite, another bedroom, cloakroom storage and internal garden access.

The first floor is made up of: principal bedroom suite, dressing area, luxury bathroom, and landing space.

The second floor attic space entails a bedroom with en-suite shower room.

The property also comes with a detached double garage with a studio apartment above complete with open-plan lounge/bedroom, kitchenette, and shower room.

There is also an additional garage block (6.06m x 4.79m) with separate toilet—ideal for workshop use, extra storage, or conversion (subject to planning) with views onto the pond area.

