A stunning 2-bedroom flat overlooking Glasgow Green has been listed for sale.

Going for offers over £200,000 and described as ‘luxury’, the property is based on the second floor and would be ideal for ‘first time buyers and working professionals alike.’

The property is comprised of: a modern open plan kitchen/lounge, 2 large double bedrooms, Jack & Jill en-suite and a modern family bathroom.

The flat also benefits from gas central heating and is double glazed throughout. It’s located near a lot of bars, restaurants, and is a short walk to the nearest university and hospital.

For commuters, the property has easy access to both the M8 & M74 motorway networks - with plenty of public transport options including both bus and rail links to surrounding areas.

Glasgow Green would be quite literally on your doorstep too.

To book a viewing, ask a question, or even make an offer - click here.

