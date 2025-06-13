Glasgow For Sale: Stunning 2-bedroom flat overlooking Glasgow Green for offers over £200,000

Liam Smillie
By Liam Smillie

Digital Reporter

Published 13th Jun 2025, 10:11 BST

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

Property agent Purple Bricks have listed a 2-bedroom flat in Glasgow for offers over £200,000

A stunning 2-bedroom flat overlooking Glasgow Green has been listed for sale.

Going for offers over £200,000 and described as ‘luxury’, the property is based on the second floor and would be ideal for ‘first time buyers and working professionals alike.’

The property is comprised of: a modern open plan kitchen/lounge, 2 large double bedrooms, Jack & Jill en-suite and a modern family bathroom.

The flat also benefits from gas central heating and is double glazed throughout. It’s located near a lot of bars, restaurants, and is a short walk to the nearest university and hospital.

For commuters, the property has easy access to both the M8 & M74 motorway networks - with plenty of public transport options including both bus and rail links to surrounding areas.

Glasgow Green would be quite literally on your doorstep too.

To book a viewing, ask a question, or even make an offer - click here.

1. Greenhead Street

Purple Bricks

2. Greenhead Street

Purple Bricks

3. Greenhead Street

Purple Bricks

4. Greenhead Street

Purple Bricks

Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:Glasgow GreenPropertyRestaurantsGlasgowPurple Bricks
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice