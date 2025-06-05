Glasgow For Sale: Stunning 2-bedroom Merchant City listed for offers over £180,000

Property agent Purple Bricks have brought to market this 2-bedroom flat in the Merchant City

Down on Bell Street, this 2-bedroom 1-bathroom flat in the Merchant City has hit the market for offers over £180,000.

Based on the first floor of a warehouse conversion, the property comes with resident’s parking within a ‘super convenient location.’

The accommodation is comprised of: reception hallway with an abundance of storage, lounge area, open-plan kitchen making use of the space, two double bedrooms, and a tiled three-piece shower room completes this fabulous apartment.

To take a look at the property, more information, book a viewing, or even put an offer in - click here.

