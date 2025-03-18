Glasgow For Sale: Stunning 2-bedroom period home in Garnethill curated by TV designer for offers over £279,000

Liam Smillie
By Liam Smillie

Digital Reporter

Published 18th Mar 2025, 12:22 BST

A 2-bedroom home in Garnethill has hit the market for offers over £279,000 this week

A two-bedroom period home in Garnethill in Glasgow City Centre designed by TV interior decorator and host of Scotland’s Home of the Year, Anna Campbell-Jones is up for sale this week.

Based on the first floor of a traditional tenement with a ‘unique blend of period charm and contemporary style’ - the property is up for offers over £279,000.

The 2-bedroom, 1-bathroom home has been listed by Ivy Property and is comprised of: 2 double bedrooms, a lounge, a shower room, kitchen and a hall.

The kitchen comes equipped with necessary appliances with storage space throughout alongside a small dining area.

The second bedroom is currently used as a home office and music studio. The property also features hardwood flooring running throughout the flat.

Take a virtual tour of the property below.

Hill Street

Contributed

Hill Street

Contributed

Hill Street

Contributed

Hill Street

Contributed

