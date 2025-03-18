A two-bedroom period home in Garnethill in Glasgow City Centre designed by TV interior decorator and host of Scotland’s Home of the Year, Anna Campbell-Jones is up for sale this week.
Based on the first floor of a traditional tenement with a ‘unique blend of period charm and contemporary style’ - the property is up for offers over £279,000.
The 2-bedroom, 1-bathroom home has been listed by Ivy Property and is comprised of: 2 double bedrooms, a lounge, a shower room, kitchen and a hall.
The kitchen comes equipped with necessary appliances with storage space throughout alongside a small dining area.
The second bedroom is currently used as a home office and music studio. The property also features hardwood flooring running throughout the flat.
Take a virtual tour of the property below.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.