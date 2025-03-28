Glasgow For Sale: Stunning 20th century 6-bedroom villa listed in Milngavie for offers over £925k

Liam Smillie
By Liam Smillie

Digital Reporter

Published 28th Mar 2025, 14:42 BST

A property has been listed for sale in Milngavie for offers over £975,000

Broomlands, a 20th century detached villa in Milngavie, has been listed for sale for offers £975,000 by estate agents Property Bureau in Bearsden.

The property expands over 3000 square feet and is set in the upper section of Craigmillar Avenue. It has been ‘thoroughly maintained for many decades’.

Set over two levels, the property overlooks the reservoir and an expansive grounds. The expansive villa has large properties, six bedrooms, and ‘excellent storage facilities and utility space.’

The current accommodation extends to: reception hallway, sitting room, dining room, downstairs bathroom, kitchen space, gardeners w.c.., large single garage, six good size bedrooms with the rear annexe area also housing a study/single room and a large loft space.

Take a virtual tour of the property below.

1. Broomlands

Contributed

2. Broomlands

Contributed

3. Broomlands

Contributed

4. Broomlands

Contributed

