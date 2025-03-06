Glasgow For Sale: Stunning 3-bedroom blonde sandstone flat listed in Partick for offers over £225,000

Liam Smillie
By Liam Smillie

Digital Reporter

Published 6th Mar 2025, 14:47 BST

A flat in Partick has been listed for sale for offers over £225k this week

Property agent Purple Bricks have listed a blonde sandstone flat for sale on Hyndland Street in Partick for offers over £225,000.

Based in a traditional second floor blonde sandstone tenement flat, the property has three bedrooms and one bathroom.

The flat is made up of: entrance hall, good sized formal lounge, modern kitchen, three bedrooms, and a family bathroom.

The layout is described as ‘spacious and comfortable’ - and is a bargain price for so many bedrooms in the West End.

1. Hyndland Street

Purple Bricks

2. Hyndland Street

Purple Bricks

3. Hyndland Street

Purple Bricks

4. Hyndland Street

Purple Bricks

