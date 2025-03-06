Property agent Purple Bricks have listed a blonde sandstone flat for sale on Hyndland Street in Partick for offers over £225,000.
Based in a traditional second floor blonde sandstone tenement flat, the property has three bedrooms and one bathroom.
The flat is made up of: entrance hall, good sized formal lounge, modern kitchen, three bedrooms, and a family bathroom.
The layout is described as ‘spacious and comfortable’ - and is a bargain price for so many bedrooms in the West End.
To book a viewing, enquire about the property, or make an offer; click here.
Check out our virtual tour of the property below.
