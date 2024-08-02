A spectacular three-bedroom, double fronted, lower conversion over two levels, forming part of an elegant blonde sandstone terraced townhouse was listed for sale by Rettie last month for offers over £685k.

The B-listed property was designed by Glasgow architect James Cowan circa 1898. The property has some ‘utterly stunning’ original features and on entering the grand communal hall on the ground floor you will find an unusually ornate fireplace with brass basket, detailed stained/leaded glass with carved wooden panelling, ornate ceiling and an incredible ornate frieze.

A private, carved wooden door then leads to the reception hall and internally the property consists of three bedrooms and two public rooms laid out over the entire ground floor and a mezzanine level.

To the front there are two magnificent rooms with 4.5m/15ft ceiling height, both with beautifully detailed cornice and fireplaces.

To the rear you will find a modern fitted dining kitchen and a versatile “glass” extension ideal for a sitting room/sun room or as a formal dining room.

In the centre of the property is a multi-purpose room (perfect for a sitting area/study) and there is a stylish shower room, a cloakroom and an upstairs bathroom. Both of which have been featured in various design magazines (one is a wet room).

The central room then has a stairway leading to the mezzanine/upper floor which give access to bedroom two (with Jack and Jill bathroom) and the third bedroom.

This is a unique property with particularly historical detailing all the way through.

Externally the property has two private south facing garden areas to the front and a further garden area to the rear which is accessed directly from the sun room/dining room.

