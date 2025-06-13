While this third floor property may not be on the top floor, property agent Rettie describes the 3-bedroom, 3-bathroom flat as having a “penthouse” feeling.

Based in a new development in Dowanhill on the third floor constructed circa. 2017, the property extends to 1850 square feet including the two outdoor balconies.

The balcony off the main lounge spans the full width of the lounge/kitchen/dining area and the whole wall has ‘virtually full height windows.’

Internally the property is comprised of a lounge, quality fitted kitchen, dining area, three bedrooms (two with en suite shower rooms) a dressing room area off the principal bedroom and a main bathroom.

Take a virtual tour of the property below.

