A home on Southbrae Drive has been listed for offers over £525,000 in the catchment area for Scotland's highest ranked school in terms of academic attainment. Jordanhill School.

Full of period features, the four bedroom home is set over two floors.

The ground floor is comprised of: to public rooms, a dining kitchen, a utility area, and a downstairs shower room.

On the first floor there is: four generous sized bedrooms and a family bathroom.

The property also has private gardens in front and behind the house, and a side driveway leading to a large garage.

