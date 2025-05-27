Glasgow For Sale: Stunning 5-bedroom Giffnock home for offers over £865,000

Described as ‘truly remarkable and seldom available’, Rettie have brought to market a 5-bedroom, 4-bathroom home on Giffnock’s Eglinton Drive today, May 27, 2025.

Based in the district of Inglewood in the centre of Giffnock, the property is within commuting distance of Glasgow and lies in a very affluent area in the catchment area of well-performing East Renfrewshire schools, ranked amongst the best in Scotland.

The property is full of period charm and character with a modern enhanced interior.

The ground floor of the property is comprised of: entrance vestibule, bay-windowed drawing room, formal dining room, bedroom/family room, sitting room, dining kitchen, utility room and a guest bedroom complete with a shower room alongside two large storage cupboards.

The first floor of the home is made up of: split-level landing provides access to 4 bedrooms including the principal suite, featuring high ceilings, a stunning stained glass window, a walk-in wardrobe, and a private en-suite.

Take a virtual tour of the property below.

