Glasgow For Sale: Stunning country house outside of Glasgow for offers over £490k

This week a beautiful country home with 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms just outside of Glasgow has been listed for offers over £490k.
Designed architecturally, the villa can be found near Calderglen and St Leonards and has stunning countryside views.
The property has ‘been maintained and upgraded throughout to a very high standard.’
Accessed via electric gates onto a monobloc driveway, the property boasts a rare patio.
The ground floor of the property is comprised of: reception hallway, lounge with open coal fire, family room, re-fitted kitchen/dining area, utility room, and family bath/shower room.
The kitchen/dining room has two sets of French doors to the rear garden.
The luxury family bath/shower room is ‘traditional in style and has a hand-held shower over the bath, a shower enclosure with electric shower, vanity drawer storage, and heated towel rail.’
The upper level is comprised of: three double-bedrooms, and shower room.
The property also boasts large gardens with artificial lawn, a water feature, and putting green. It has an outdoor kitchen, and home office with wood burning stove.
