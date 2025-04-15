Glasgow For Sale: Stunning family home in catchment area for Scotland's best school for offers over £515,000

An incredible terraced villa in Jordanhill has been listed for offers over £515,000

A 4-bedroom, 2-bathroom family home in the list 1 catchment area for Jordanhill School, Scotland’s best school, has hit the market courtesy of property agent Rettie for offers over £515,000.

Made up of six/seven apartments, the terraced villa boasts a blonde sandstone façade. The property is in ‘outstanding condition’ and has seen ‘extensive improvements’.

The accomodation is made up of 2 public rooms, a kitchen, shower room, four piece bathroom, four bedrooms, garden room, reception hall and an extra w.c on the second floor.

