Glasgow For Sale: Stunning Garnethill flat hits market for offers over £190,000

Liam Smillie
By Liam Smillie

Digital Reporter

Published 30th May 2025, 09:10 BST

An incredible two-bedroom flat in Garnethill has been listed on the market courtesy of property agent Purple Bricks

A ‘well presented and freshly decorated two bedroom flat’ contained within a traditional red sandstone tenement building in Garnethill in Glasgow City City Centre.

The accomodation is comprised of: reception hall, living room, kitchen, family sized bathroom with three-piece suite, two double sized bedrooms, shared rear garden and residents permit parking.

Take a virtual tour of the property below - or click here to book a viewing, get more information or even make an offer.

