Glasgow For Sale: Stunning Garnethill flat hits market for offers over £190,000

A ‘well presented and freshly decorated two bedroom flat’ contained within a traditional red sandstone tenement building in Garnethill in Glasgow City City Centre.
The accomodation is comprised of: reception hall, living room, kitchen, family sized bathroom with three-piece suite, two double sized bedrooms, shared rear garden and residents permit parking.
Take a virtual tour of the property below - or click here to book a viewing, get more information or even make an offer.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.