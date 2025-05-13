Glasgow For Sale: Stunning Hyndland townhouse for offers over £1.45m

One of Glasgow’s most expensive homes has hit the market at a price of £1.450,000 over in Hyndland.

Described as a ‘truly exceptional traditional townhouse’, this four-storey property boasts south facing views over the West End of Glasgow.

The home ‘combines timeless period character with luxurious modern touches’ - the property comes with five bedrooms and five bathrooms.

On the garden level there is: Front bedroom, utility room, shower room, large sitting room and another bedroom.

On the ground floor there is a reception hall, lounge, dining kitchen, aditional kitchenette area, and a cloak room.

On the first floor: drawing room, bedroom with dressing room and ensuite bathroom, family bathroom,

On the second floor: landing with cupola, inner hall and two further bedrooms.

Take a virtual tour of the property below.

