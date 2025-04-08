Glasgow For Sale: Stunning Southside Victorian villa listed for offers over £1.15m

Harviestoun on Leslie Road in Pollokshields is one of the latest £1m+ homes to hit the market courtesy of property agent Rettie.

Available for offers over £1,150,000, the Victorian blonde sandstone detached villa boasts a total of 7 bedrooms with 4 bathrooms. It comes with ‘an abundance of traditional period architectural features while seamlessly incorporating modern, high-specification elements.’

Each and every room is described as ‘generously sized’ with high ceilings and original features like balustrades, cornicing, central roses, and a marble fireplace surround to name just a few.

Set over three levels, the property also boasts a sizeable garden to the front and rear, with mature trees and a walled circumference.

On the ground floor you’ll find: grand reception hallway, an impressive central staircase and stunning original tiled flooring, three main reception rooms, kitchen which was recently renovated to a high standard, an off kitchen with rear door access to garden and a 3 piece shower room.

A staircase at the rear of the property leads to the original ‘maids’ quarters which is is currently in use as a guest bedroom.

Up on the first floor there is a sizeable landing leading to four large bedrooms, and a family bathroom.

The lower ground floor features a large bedroom, sitting room/playroom, bedroom, kitchen, and shower room.

Take a look below for a virtual tour of the property.

1 . Leslie Road Rettie

2 . Leslie Road Rettie

3 . Leslie Road Rettie