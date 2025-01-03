Glasgow For Sale: Stunning two-bedroom flat in former B-listed West End Fire Station for offers over £174,995

A first floor flat for sale in the former Partick Fire Station has been listed for offers over £174,995

A stunning 2-bedroom flat in a B-listed former Fire Station on Beith Street in Partick was listed for sale yesterday by Elevate Property Services for offers over £174,995.

Entry to the property is accessed via a secure entry system with plenty of on-street parking available out front.

Communal gardens can be found to the rear of the property along with a drying green. The property is ‘neutrally decorated’ making for the ‘perfect blank canvas for the potential purchaser.’

The lounge features large windows looking out over the Clydeside expressway. The kitchen comes with wall and floor mounted units with lots of space.

There’s one bathroom in the first floor flat, it’s partially tiled bathroom with a bath and overhead shower. The flat is within walking distance of Dumbarton Road, and public transport connections to the city centre, airport, and beyond.

